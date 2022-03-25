Kim Jong-Un in Ominous Video Celebrating New Type of ICBM Missile
3/25/2022 6:42 AM PT
The world is bracing as the prospect of WWIII looms, and all eyes are on Putin, but just as serious a threat is North Korea, and Kim Jong-Un has made that clear in a new video.
It's, well bizarre ... the North Korean dictator is the star of a highly-produced video that almost mimics a Hollywood movie ... but this is way more ominous.
Reuters obtained the video from a third party and has not independently verified its authenticity, but it certainly looks real, as the country's leader and his military celebrates what has been called a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile.
North Korea has been testing ICBMs with greater frequency recently, and the 38-year-old leader's mental stability makes his intentions cause for great concern.
North Korea does not have the ability to put a nuclear warhead on its ICBMs ... at least not yet, and experts have varying opinions as to when that could happen ... some think within a year or so.
Scary times.