Hot Mic Catches Putin and Xi Discussing Immortality, Organ Transplants

Play video content CCTV

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping had one hell of a conversation during their meeting today ... the world leaders were caught on a hot mic discussing the possibility of living to 150 -- and beyond!!!

Watch the video ... Putin and Xi are seen walking side by side and having a passionate conversation while heading to watch Beijing's military parade -- which commemorates the 80 years since World War II ended.

A hot mic then picks up the pair's conversation, with Putin's translator shedding light on the topic at hand ... bio-technology, and how it can lead to a longer life.

The translator for Putin says ... "Human organs can be continuously transplanted. The longer you live, the younger you become, and ... even achieve immortality."

Xi appears to cosign Putin's sentiment, jumping in with the tidbit that a lifespan of 150 years may be possible.

It's unclear if North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un -- who was also in attendance for China's military parade -- caught wind of the conversation ... but he was seen smiling while walking alongside his political peers.

This topic is especially interesting given the health concerns plaguing Putin earlier this summer. Remember, the Russian leader's legs were seen twitching while meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska ... further fueling speculation that Putin's health was declining.

Speaking of Trump, 47 didn't appear particularly pleased to be left out of the celebration ... taking to Truth Social to passive-aggressively weigh in on the celebration.

Check it out ... not only did he remind President Xi that many Americans died in China during WWII, but he accused the trio of conspiring against the U.S. with their meeting.