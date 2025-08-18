JFK's Grandson Savagely Mocks Melania Trump For Writing Putin Letter

Melania Trump's letter to Russian leader Vladimir Putin didn't go over so well with one of the Kennedys ... who trolled the First Lady while wearing a wig.

John F. Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg savagely mocked Melania in an Instagram video after she penned a letter to Putin about children caught up in the Ukraine war.

As you know, Trump handed the letter to Putin in person during last week's high-stakes summit in Alaska to discuss ending the war.

In the letter, Melania urged Putin to protect the innocence of children in service of Russia and humanity.

Schlossberg made fun of Melania's Slovenian roots, as he read her letter to Putin in a heavy foreign accent. He also donned a blonde wig to mimic Melania's hair -- all while leaving his face unshaven. All we can say is ... check out the video for yourself.

As for Trump ... he still hasn't struck a deal with Putin to end the war, but Ukrainian prez Volodymyr Zelensky will be meeting with 47 at the White House today to try to make headway in the peace talks.