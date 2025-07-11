President Trump Gets Handsy With Melania Leaving White House

Play video content Fox News

President Trump is getting hands-on with his marriage ... putting his arm around Melania as they leave the White House for what's supposed to be a somber trip to Texas.

Check out the video ... the Prez and First Lady are walking across the South Lawn on their way to board Marine One when they share an affectionate moment.

Trump's got his hand on Melania's back as they walk stride for stride ... and she places her hand on his back.

Presidential PDA is usually few and far between with these two ... so it's notable when we see them like this -- if only for a few fleeting moments.

The Trumps are on their way to Central Texas to tour the devastation from last week's fatal floods.

It's all part of a busy weekend for Donald and Melania ... from Texas, they will travel to his golf club in New Jersey and then on Sunday, it's the first anniversary of the assassination attempt in Butler, PA.