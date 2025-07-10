Deranged Pennsylvania Man Says He Decapitated Dad Over Donald Trump Dream

A deranged Pennsylvania man says he executed and beheaded his own dad -- and then posted the grisly aftermath online -- all 'cause, according to him, his dad was standing in the way of his dream to become the next Donald Trump.

Justin D. Mohn took the stand in a Philadelphia courtroom Wednesday ... explaining how he clashed with his parents over politics -- and claimed he knew posting his 68-year-old father Michael Mohn’s severed head online would go viral ... which is exactly why he did it back in January 2024.

Justin also detailed the chilling moment the murder took place -- claiming he killed his dad as a "Plan B" after his dad resisted his attempt at a citizen’s arrest, accusing his father of treason and making false statements.

He claimed things spiraled when his father allegedly threatened him and reached for his 9mm handgun -- so, in his words, he had "no choice" but to use deadly force. As for the Trump connection, Mohn said he thought his dad wanted to stop him from becoming a political figure similar to 47.

It’s a downright deranged case -- so it’s no shock Justin’s mother, Denice Mohn, broke down in tears as he chillingly testified in court.

Justin has pleaded not guilty in the ongoing bench trial.