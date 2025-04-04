Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Convicted Killer Taylor Schabusiness Attacks Another Attorney in Court, on Video

Taylor Schabusiness New Day in Court, Same Old Taylor ... Attacks Another Lawyer During Hearing

Published
Taylor Schabusiness in court for murder 2023 imagn 1
IMAGN

Taylor Schabusiness clearly isn't a fan of members of the bar ... 'cause she just attacked another one of her lawyers -- though it seems the officers in the court were ready to handle her.

The convicted murderer was in court Friday for a hearing related to her alleged assault of a prison employee back in July ... hands cuffed, but otherwise unrestrained while sitting with her lawyer.

Her attorney's talking about sequestering a witness in the case when Taylor loses it ... throwing an elbow into his arm -- when she's tackled by a few different officers.

Watch the clip ... she goes down hard -- and, her lawyer looks at the prosecutor in the case and simply shrugs his shoulders, pretty nonchalant for someone who was just attacked by a murderer.

Taylor Schabusiness in court for murder 2023 imagn 3
IMAGN

If you don't remember ... Taylor was convicted of raping, murdering and mutilating the corpse of Shad Thyrion in 2022 after she strangled Thyrion with a chain before sliceing off his head and penis with a serrated knife.

021523-taylor-schabusiness-kal
ON THE ATTACK

During court proceedings in 2023, Taylor lost it at her attorney -- pulling a similar move where she threw an elbow and got a couple other licks in before an officer pulled her down. While the officer got to her quick the first time, this time around it was nearly instant ... so, it seems these court officers knew what to expect.

We'll have to see if a new attorney is signed to Taylor's case ... assuming any are willing to take her on as a client!

