Teen Charged in Mother's Brutal Murder Inspired by Menendez Bros Doc, Cops Say

A Wisconsin teen has an unusual defense for allegedly stabbing his mom to death ... he claims he was inspired to commit the savage crime by the notorious Menendez brothers, who killed their own parents with shotguns.

Racine County prosecutors charged 15-year-old Reed Gelinskey with intentional homicide after the March 4 attack on his mother, Suzanne, in their home in the village of Caledonia, about 20 miles south of Milwaukee. Prosecutors say Reed bashed Suzanne with a dumbbell and stabbed her three times in the chest and twice in the neck, killing her.

According to a criminal complaint, obtained by TMZ, Reed allegedly planned the gruesome murder while watching the shotgun scene in the Menendez brothers' Netflix documentary, "The Menendez Brothers." Reed reportedly referenced the scene that shows the murder of their parents, José and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez, when talking to cops.

As you know, Erik and Lyle Menendez wielded shotguns and fatally shot their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989. After two trials, they were convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole. The brothers are now making a bid to try to get out of prison through resentencing, a commutation or potential parole. They are expected to appear in court for a parole board hearing on June 13.

In the Wisconsin case, police say Gelinskey came home from school March 4 and "felt depression and an urge to kill his parents" before turning on the Menendez documentary after dinner.

In addition to offing his mom, cops says Gelinskey planned to murder his dad with a hammer when he returned home from work, but "could not find one large enough."

Gelinskey told cops he took anxiety medication to get high, consuming a total of nine pills, before allegedly whacking his mother.

Cops say Gelinksey phoned a friend and told her to call police. When cops arrived, officers say Gelinksey greeted them at the front door and dropped a bloody knife to the ground, before telling them "she is dead from what I did."