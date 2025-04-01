Hawaii Doctor Accused of Trying To Kill Wife Had 'Extreme Jealousy'

A doctor who allegedly tried to kill his wife by pushing her off a cliff in Hawaii harbored "extreme jealousy" and once accused her of having an affair ... at least according to his spouse.

Gerhardt Konig -- a 46-year-old anesthesiologist who works on Maui -- is accused of trying to murder his wife Arielle last month during a scenic stroll on Oahu.

He was charged Wednesday with second-degree attempted murder -- prosecutors say he attacked his wife at the famous Pali Lookout -- and on Thursday she filed for court-ordered protection.

Arielle claims Gerhardt was prone to "extreme jealousy," accused her of having an extramarital affair in December and was "attempting to control and monitor" all of her communications ... according to the restraining order, obtained by TMZ.

She says they married in 2018 and have two children ... but were going to couples therapy and counseling in an effort to salvage their marriage. She said they traveled from their home on Maui to Oahu for her 36th birthday and that's when he allegedly attacked her.

Arielle says her husband suggested hiking a trail near Pali Lookout, and when she refused to take a selfie with him on the hike, Arielle claims he went berserk ... allegedly trying to push her off the cliffside trail. She also claims he punched her, smashed her with a rock, and tried to jab her with syringes.

She says it's unclear what was in the syringes but in the docs, she notes her husband has access to "potentially lethal medications as part of his employment."

Arielle also claims her husband called one of his children from another marriage on FaceTime after the alleged attack and told them, "I just tried to kill Ari, but she got away."