Pennsylvania Man Arrested For Decapacitating Federal Employee Father

A Pennsylvania man allegedly beheaded his own father -- a gruesome crime law enforcement says he flaunted on his YouTube channel with some very graphic footage.

Justin Mohn was arrested Tuesday night for murder and for possessing an instrument of crime with intent after he allegedly snuffed out his dad, Michael, in the Middletown Township home they shared.

Cops say they responded to the house around 7 PM and found Michael's corpse inside the bathroom after they received a report of a man who was deceased at the location.

Michael's wife -- and, obviously, Justin's mom -- placed the 911 call, but it was unclear where she was when she phoned first responders. Her current status is also unknown.

Police say Justin fled the scene, but he was picked up hours later about 100 miles away near a National Guard training facility in Harrisburg, PA.

As for the YouTube video, the clip has already been making the rounds online. You can see Mohn display what appears to be a human head in a plastic bag with his gloved hands. In another scene, Michael's severed head was stewing inside a cooking pot. YouTube executives eventually caught wind of the disgusting 14-minute video and took it down.

Investigators did not disclose a motive, but Mohn's online rants indicated he was angry with his father -- a 20-year federal employee -- for being what he called a "traitor." Mohan also blasted President Joe Biden's administration, the Black Lives Matter movement, the LGBTQ community, and Antifa activists.