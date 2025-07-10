Secret Service Agents Suspended Over Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

The Secret Service suspended 6 agents connected to the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump last July.

The news comes just days ahead of the first anniversary of the July 13 attack at Trump's Butler, Pennsylvania rally -- and months after the Department of Homeland Security tore apart the Secret Service in an independent study ... calling it "bureaucratic, complacent and static even though risks have multiplied and technology has evolved."

The suspensions range from 10 to 42 days without pay, and include personnel in supervisory roles as well as line-level agents, according to ABC News. It's unclear when the suspensions went into effect, but they reportedly happened in "recent months."

As you'll recall ... 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks shocked the nation when he opened fire during the Pennsylvania rally ... and a bullet grazed the then presidential candidate's ear. A man in the crowd, 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, was struck and killed, and two other attendees were injured.

Secret Service snipers shot and killed Crooks where he was perched on a nearby rooftop. Investigators later determined he had been acting alone.

Kimberly Cheatle, the Secret Service director at the time, resigned 10 days after the attempt.

A gunman was allegedly ready to take Trump out just months later at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida -- but a Secret Service special agent noticed a rifle poking out of the tree line, aiming at Trump's security team.

