Who Is Jack Schlossberg? What To Know About JFK's Grandson

Melania Trump's idea of sending a letter to Vladimir Putin about the experience of Ukrainian children during the ongoing war didn't exactly go over well with much of the American public -- including John F. Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg.

Schlossberg released a video mocking the First Lady for her actions -- although his ridicule wasn't exactly his first time talking politics, as he's made a name for himself for discussing political matters online.

We're going to take a look into the background of the former president's grandson and see how he went from attending prominent schools and living abroad to finding an audience on social media.

Jack Is JFK's Only Grandson

Jack's the only son of Caroline Kennedy and her husband, Edwin Schlossberg. Caroline is the daughter of the 35th president and his wife, Jackie Kennedy Onassis. Caroline and Edwin also have a pair of daughters, Rose and Tatiana.

Jack's parentage means he's connected to other prominent members of the Kennedy extended family, including U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his first cousin once removed.

Jack is not a fan of his cousin's work in Washington, D.C. ... he's been pretty open about his disapproval of the politician's policies and priorities. He described his relative as an "embarrassment" in an Instagram video he shared in 2023.

Jack Attended Ivy League Schools And Lived In Japan

Jack attended Yale University, where he wrote for various campus publications and studied Japanese history before graduating in 2015.

And you gotta imagine the degree helped him out a bit ... because his mother was the United States Ambassador to Japan from 2013 until 2017, and he lived and worked in the country for a little while, too!

Jack eventually returned to the United States, and he began attending Harvard Law in 2017 and Harvard Business School in 2018 for a dual degree. Oh, and just in case you didn't know, there's actually a bunch of buildings and a street on campus named after his grandfather -- some place for him to end up, huh?

He graduated from the institution in 2022 and took the New York State Bar Exam -- which he passed on his first try -- the following year.

He's Maintained A Presence In Politics

Jack's been pretty active in politics over the course of his life -- he is part of the Kennedy family, after all -- and he worked as a page for former Massachusetts Senator John Kerry before becoming a Senate intern in 2011.

He appeared at the Democratic National Convention in 2020 and 2024, where he gave speeches endorsing former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris, respectively.

The 2024 election season proved to be a big one for Jack, as he was named the political correspondent for Vogue.