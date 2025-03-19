JFK's Grandson Blasts Trump for Not Warning Kennedy Family About Document Dump

Jack Schlossberg — the grandson of John F. Kennedy — went ballistic on social media for not getting a heads up on the release of the late president's 1963 assassination files by the Trump administration.

Schlossberg jumped on X Tuesday and blasted the Trump administration for failing to notify anyone in the Kennedy clan — except Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — about the massive JFK document dump, totaling 80,000 pages!

No —



THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION DID NOT GIVE ANYONE IN PRESIDENT KENNEDY’S FAMILY “A HEADS UP”ABOUT THE RELEASE



a total surprise, and not shocker !!



But @RobertKennedyJr definitely knew. — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) March 19, 2025 @JBKSchlossberg

Schlossberg said it all came as a "total surprise," but Trump's actions were not a shock, noting that RFK Jr. "definitely knew." (RFK Jr. serves as Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services.)

The trove of records were uploaded to the National Archives website Tuesday night, and while researchers will need time to comb through them, initial signs suggest there's nothing eye-popping in the files.

JFK — the 35th U.S. president — was fatally shot by Lee Harvey Oswald while riding in a motorcade through Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963. However, his assassination fueled conspiracy theories with many believing Oswald was just a patsy, and more powerful forces were behind the killing.

Meanwhile, Schlossberg continued his rant in a second X post, saying the Trump administration is dismantling JFK’s legacy. Schlossberg took another shot at RFK Jr., referring to him as Bobby.

JFK's grandson then turned his criticism to CNN, calling out the network for its coverage. He posted a video on Instagram, appearing visibly upset as a CNN broadcast about the JFK files played in the background.