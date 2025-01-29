Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Vows Not to Take McDonald's Away During Confirmation Hearing

It Won't Be Taken Away!!!

I'm Not Lovin' It, But Trump Does ...

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may want to "Make America Healthy Again" ... but not so much so that he pisses off his potential new boss, President Donald Trump.

President Trump's nominee for United States Secretary of Health and Human Services made this very point during his first confirmation hearing Wednesday, where he assured senators he has no plans to ban beloved products like McDonald's cheeseburgers, Diet Cokes or Hostess snacks ... especially since 47 is such a huge fan of 'em.

He testified ... "I don't want to take food away from anybody. If you like a cheeseburger, a McDonald's cheeseburger, a Diet Coke, which my boss loves, you should be able to get them."

His comment sparked quite a bit of laughter from those in attendance ... including his wife, Cheryl Hines, sitting directly behind him ... as it was unclear if he was trying to assure the American people or Trump himself of his goals as the next Health Secretary.

Remember, in November, Trump and RFK Jr. posed with a McDonald's meal on Trump Force One ... not long after the Republican candidate tapped the environmental lawyer to be a part of his cabinet, if he won.

Donald Trump Jr., who shared the now viral image, joked at the time ... "Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW."

It's no secret Trump and Kennedy have clashed over the president's eating habits, with RFK Jr. comparing DT's campaign diet to "poison" last fall.

Still, Trump has noted he plans to let Kennedy "go wild" with his health initiatives if confirmed ... which has prompted quite a bit of concern in the medical community given RFK Jr.'s controversial stance on vaccines.

Kennedy's hearing has already been interrupted by protesters, with attendees being escorted out after reacting to the politician's claims that he's simply "pro-safety" rather than "anti-vaccine."

RFK Jr. has also faced criticism from his own family ... cousin Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of late President John F. Kennedy, urged senators to vote against her relative.

Ambassador Caroline Kennedy’s letter to U. S. Senate on confirmation hearing of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. pic.twitter.com/nTdN2LACdY — Caroline Kennedy (@CBKennedy) January 28, 2025 @CBKennedy

As she put it in a video message ... her cousin lacks relevant experience in government, the medical field, or management to qualify for the job. So much for "blood is thicker than water."