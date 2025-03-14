J.D. Vance Viciously Booed at Kennedy Center Following Trump's Takeover

J.D. Vance was met by a chorus of boos as he took his seat at Washington's Kennedy Center on Thursday night ... following President Donald Trump's move to appoint himself as chairman of the famous institution.

Boos for JD Vance as he enters tonight’s concert at the Kennedy Center pic.twitter.com/IWTsJUWjCR — Andrew Roth (@Andrew__Roth) March 13, 2025 @Andrew__Roth

Check out the video ... Vance is seen stepping into his box with the second lady, Usha Vance. They are welcomed by one boo ... and then another ... and then several more as the room realizes his presence. One person is even heard yelling, "Kill the lights!" to get him out of view.

Vance appears unfazed by the hate -- which lasted about 30 seconds according to the video -- taking a sip of his drink before waving to the crowd with a big grin.

The VP and his wife joined other patrons to watch the National Symphony Orchestra -- which has been performing at the Kennedy Center since it opened in 1971 -- featuring soloist Leonidas Kavakos.

In February, Trump stunningly announced he would take control of the iconic performing arts center amid concerns over its programming -- including drag shows -- claiming that he wants to "make sure that it’s good and it’s not going to be woke."

He previously admitted he had never been to a single show at the Kennedy Center because there was nothing that interested him.

Trump was formally elected chairman of the board on Feb. 12 -- replacing former Chair David M. Rubensteinafter. He also terminated its longtime president, Deborah F. Rutter, and purged Biden-appointed board members ... swapping them with his own picks, including Usha Vance.

Play video content TMZ.com

Celebrities have been pushing back ... with actress Issa Rae canceling her sold-out show "An Evening with Issa Rae" in February and producer Jeffrey Seller pulling Broadway's smash hit "Hamilton" from its slated 2026 run at the venue. Shonda Rhimes also resigned from the Kennedy Center Board.