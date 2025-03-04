J.D. Vance Never in Danger at Vermont Resort Despite Skier Almost Hitting Him

J.D. Vance was skiing among a bunch of folks who made their hatred for him well known, but the Secret Service tells us there was never a threat to him or his family ... despite Vance nearly being taken out by an out-of-control skier.

Multiple Secret Service sources tell TMZ ... the Vice President was never in danger this weekend during his ski trip to Sugarbush Resort in Warren, Vermont ... despite how things may have looked.

We obtained video of Vance being heckled in line for ski lifts -- someone called him "Putin's Puppet" -- and during one of his runs he almost got barreled into -- first by a snowboarder ... then by another skier, who crashed into someone just feet away from the Veep.

At first glance, it didn't look like Vance was traveling with a heavy security presence ... but our sources say the mountain was crawling with Secret Service agents, some seen and others unseen.

In fact, we're told some of the agents are featured in our videos.

The Secret Service is notoriously discreet when it comes to details of their security operations, but our sources told us about some of the means and methods typically used to protect Vance.

There's a heavy emphasis on line of sight, with agents protecting any position a shooter might be able to take. Agents also control access to areas around Vance and place temporary flight restrictions for aircraft and drones in the skies above.

Protesters who line the streets as Vance makes his way through town are no issue at all. The Vance security detail just keeps him on the move, with no lingering near demonstrators.

