Vladimir Putin's Legs Filmed Twitching at Trump Summit Amid Rumors of Health Issues

Rumors about Vladimir Putin's declining health have been around for years ... and there might be some truth to the speculation if you caught the subtle clues during his high-stakes summit with President Donald Trump in Alaska.

Video has surfaced showing the Russian leader standing with Donald after their Friday press conference in Anchorage following their big meeting to try to end the war in Ukraine. As you know, there was no deal reached by the two world leaders.

Check out the footage ... Putin looks jumpy as he chats with Trump with the help of a translator standing nearby. At one point, Putin's legs start twitching as does his right hand before he uses it to shake hands with Trump.

The stunning clip conjures up images of Putin's legs trembling during a February 2023 public meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko in Russia.

In November 2024, Putin was again caught on camera with his legs twitching while he stood at a podium delivering a speech in Astana, Kazakhstan.

And there were other examples of his potential health problems ... which have led to widespread speculation on the Internet that Putin might have cancer or Parkinson's disease.