Sexy Pro-Putin Russian Journalist Blown Up in Mine Explosion Near Ukraine Border

A Russian journalist known for being Vladimir Putin's propagandist was reportedly killed after she rode over a landmine near the country's border with Ukraine.

Beautiful war correspondent Anna Prokofieva was driving in a vehicle with her cameraman in Belgorod -- a region in Russia close to Ukraine -- when they hit the landmine, blowing it up, according to Russian state-run TV network Channel One.

Channel One issued a statement Wednesday, saying Anna “died while performing her professional duty" for the network, and lensman Dmitry Volkov suffered serious injuries.

Since 2023, Anna had been covering the Russia-Ukraine war, and would often post images on Instagram, showing herself in combat fatigues or regular clothes.

In one pic, Anna's kicking back in a chair and holding a big knife while wiping her lip and wearing a neck chain with a medallion engraved with the letter, "Z," a symbol representing victory in Russia. Another photo shows her in a hip-hugging dress while draped in the Russian flag.

Anna was best known for reporting pro-Putin stories from the field.