Donald Trump Says He Will Go to Heaven If He Brokers Peace Between Russia and Ukraine

Donald Trump hears he's not going to get through the Pearly Gates ... but, he's got a foolproof plan to fix that -- and, it involves brokering peace between Russia and Ukraine.

The President of the United States talked about the war and his recent summit with Russian Prez Vladimir Putin in Alaska last week ... rattling off facts about the conflict between the two countries.

Trump points out the devastating death toll -- especially on civilians when strikes are focused solely on enemy soldiers ... and, he wants to stop the carnage.

It's not a totally altruistic move though, DJT jokes ... 'cause he keeps hearing from disgruntled people that he won't be on the VIP list when he's trying to get into Heaven -- but, he will if he brings an end to the war!

As we mentioned ... Trump met with Putin last week, and Volodymyr Zelensky stopped by the White House Monday to discuss the ongoing conflict between their two countries, which began nearly three and a half years ago.

Zelensky wore a suit to the WH this time around -- likely to avoid any disrespectful comments from the press like the ones he got back in February -- and, Trump took to Truth Social to let his followers know he's setting up a meeting to discuss peace between Putin and Zelensky.

Hours after that meeting, and that post, Russia launched a huge attack against Ukraine again.