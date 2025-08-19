Kid Rock Claps Back at Gavin Newsom's A.I. Pic of Musician 'Supporting' Him

Kid Rock is here to troll Gavin Newsom 'All Summer Long' -- and that's exactly what he's doing in a clapback to the California governor.

Check out his hilarious post on X -- the singer ain't laughing at Newsom's image posted Sunday depicting KR dressed as Uncle Sam, encouraging Americans to support Newsom.

Instead of simply ignoring it, he had posted a rebuttal Monday night that could have come out of any middle schooler's mouth -- "The only support Gavin Newscum will ever get out of me is from DEEZ NUTZ"

And if you're not cracking up at the shade, Elon Musk's got ya covered ... 'cause he posted a laughing emoji reply.

Newsom didn't just stand there and take the hate -- he responded Tuesday morning, seemingly shouting from behind his computer screen that he hates the musician. Newsom's social team has been busy mocking Donald Trump's posting style lately ... and this seems to be an echo of Trump's TruthSocial post directed at Taylor Swift last year.

Kid Rock's jab at Newsom comes after the politician earlier shared an image showing KR, Tucker Carlson and the late Hulk Hogan surrounding him with their hands on his shoulders in support.

Newsom went all-out for the pic, popping a pair of angel wings and a halo onto Hulk and captioning it "so nice!"

Obviously, the celebs in the A.I. photo are the furthest thing from Newsom fans ... and their conservative base was riled up over the image.