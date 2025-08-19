Chris Pratt 'Loves' Kennedy In-Law RFK Jr., Defends Controversial Politician

Play video content Club Random

Chris Pratt is a big fan of Robert Kennedy Jr. ... and he's more than willing to go to the mat for his wife's cousin, which he recently discussed with Bill Maher.

The Marvel star dropped by Maher's podcast "Club Random" for the most recent episode ... and naturally, Bill brought up Chris' super famous in-laws ... which includes the current controversial Secretary of Health and Human Services.

As you can see in the clip ... Bill thinks pretty highly of RFK Jr. and even agrees with some of his views -- and Pratt totally has his back, but he certainly picks his words carefully when the critics are mentioned.

Pratt tells Maher, “I’ve spent a number of occasions hanging with him ... In a strictly family dinner kind of vibe. And I really got along with him well.”

He notes about the first cousin of his mother-in-law, Maria Shriver ... “I think he's great. I think he's funny. I like him. I love him." Chris and Katherine Schwarzenegger got married in 2019.

Chris tells Maher he's well aware politics is "a nasty business." Pratt compared the pitfalls to being a celeb and fans thinking they know who you are through how you're presented in the media ... but don't actually know the real you.

And of course, Chris notes that some will loathe RFK Jr. no matter what 'cause he aligned himself with President Trump -- but he's a fan of Bobby and enjoys hanging with him.