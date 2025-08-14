RFK Jr. Hikes With Dr. Oz, Says Sunlight Is Medicine in Cringe Online Video

Play video content

Public service announcement from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Oz ... walking outside in the sun for 15 minutes a day boosts our health and overall wellbeing -- and they say it could save the country billions of dollars!!!

RFK Jr., the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary, just posted a cringey video on his official X account of him and Dr. Oz, the Medicaid/Medicare chief, hiking in Colorado and climbing up some rocks, talking about the benefits of sunlight.

They say all it takes to transform our health, mood and connection to our fellow Americans is 15 minutes of walking under the sun ... looking into the camera and saying, "Sunlight is medicine," as corny music plays in the background.

RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz hike through the rock formation in the Garden of the Gods park, talking about how the sun provides vitamin D naturally and helps people sleep better at night.

They say walking or hiking helps with preventing falls, and claim if people walk for 15 minutes a day, they can save the United States $100 billion in health expenses.

RFK Jr. has caught controversy lately over the way he's running HHS, and he even told the public back in May not to take his medical advice. As for Dr. Oz, he does have a history of demonstrating his fitness on camera with a partner.