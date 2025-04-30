Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Claims Fluoride Exposure Makes Kids Stupid

Play video content

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is at it again -- and this time, he's coming for the stuff in your tap water, claiming fluoride is basically brain poison ... especially for kids.

During a White House Cabinet meeting Wednesday, RFK Jr. went off the deep end -- proclaiming he and his team are pushing to change federal regulations over fluoride in drinking water ... because, according to him, the science apparently shows a link between fluoride exposure and low IQ in kids.

In the Health and Human Services Secretary's own words about fluoride today ... "The more you get, the stupider you are" -- adding that America needs smart kids, not ones being dumbed down by their drinking water.

Yep, he said all that with a straight face -- and zero hesitation after kicking off the topic by backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying he’s pretty sure he'd sign off on the state's new bill to ditch supplemental fluoride from drinking water.

For the record, mainstream health experts -- including the CDC, WHO, and ADA -- still widely support fluoridation as a safe, effective way to prevent tooth decay ... and fluoride's been added to the water supply in American states since the 1940s.

But, of course, RFK Jr.’s frequently faced heat over his opinions about science. He’s still riding the wave of backlash from his wild, unfounded comments about autism.