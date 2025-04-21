'Love on the Spectrum' Star James Jones Slams RFK Jr.'s Autism Comments

Play video content

"Love on the Spectrum" star James Jones is fired up over Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s autism comments -- and he's using his own story to shut down the BS and set the record straight.

In an IG clip, James said he was disheartened to hear the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary's comments -- making it clear that autism is not a disease, it's simply a neurologically different way of thinking, and it doesn't affect a person's ability to be independent.

James shut down the narrative RFK Jr. seems to be pushing -- saying while he may have struggled with social skills growing up, he's now thriving. James has held a steady job for years, drives just fine, and even navigates romantic relationships like anyone else.

Rattling off a bunch of other everyday norms, James made it crystal clear -- he functions just fine in society, isn't dependent on anyone, and neither are plenty of others on the spectrum.

James also comes for RFK Jr. seeming to imply autism's a plague, and claiming an environmental toxin is behind rising rates -- he says it only seems like more folks have it now 'cause society is way more informed and finally understands the condition.

James ain’t the only one speaking out against RFK Jr.’s comments -- "Survivor" 48’s Eva Erickson, the first openly autistic contestant in the show’s history, also had something to say … and she didn’t mince her words either.