'Love on the Spectrum' Star Connor Tomlinson Offers Dating Advice for Men

"Love on the Spectrum" is gearing up for its third season, and one of the main stars, Connor Tomlinson, is using his experience on the show to dish out dating advice.

We caught up with Connor and his mom, Lise, at LAX Tuesday, and let’s just say we got a crash course in dating from him -- He’s got some very handy tips and tricks for all the single guys out there looking for love.

Having been on the show for S2 and the upcoming third season, which follows young adults on the autism spectrum navigating dating, it’s clear Connor’s picked up a ton of pointers -- so you’ll want to catch them all in our full clip!

We also grill him on whether he’s gotten any inspo from other dating shows. While his mom says he does his own thing, Connor did mention one show that’s had a significant impact on pop culture in general.