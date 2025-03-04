Tyga and Madelaine Petsch Are Officially Dating

Love is in the air for Tyga and Madelaine Petsch ... 'cause we've learned they're officially dating.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the rapper and "Riverdale" star have been seeing each other romantically, and the relationship is pretty fresh. We're told they've been close friends for a while, but around a month ago the friendship turned romantic.

Our sources say they're telling people who know them that the relationship is new and they’re enjoying each other's company and their time together.

Over the weekend, Madelaine was spotted arm in arm with Tyga as they left the famous Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, where they attended Vanity Fair and Instagram's Vanities Party.

It appears Tyga is leaning on Madelaine during a difficult time in his life. Last month he announced the death of his mom, Pasionaye Nguyen.

Tyga was last publicly linked to Avril Lavigne -- they split in 2023 -- and Madelaine was last known to be dating Anthony Li, who manages Halsey's singing career. Madelaine and Anthony started dating in 2022 but it's unclear when they called it quits.