Cynthia Bailey Reveals New Boyfriend, Amsterdam Musician LePrince

Cynthia Bailey is pulling the curtain back on her mystery relationship ... and TMZ has the first look at her boyfriend ... a musician from Amsterdam.

We got the 'RHOA' star at LAX traveling with her boo and they finally went public ... with Cynthia's man revealing his true identity -- he's an artist who mixes reggae music with electronic beats, and he goes by the stage name LePrince.

Cynthia's kept her boyfriend's identity under wraps for months but has been gushing about him in the media ... but LePrince was willing to let the cat out of the bag here, thanks to some excellent work by our photog.

These two love birds are pretty flirty and into each other in the clip ... they've been dating for about a year now and Cynthia's on the record saying she's in love.