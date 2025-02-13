Vani Hari Says RFK Jr. Wants to Make McDonald's Healthier, Add Vaccine Choices

Play video content TMZ.com

Vani Hari says Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is going to Make America Healthy Again ... by removing harmful chemicals from fast food and giving parents more choices when it comes to vaccinating their children.

The "Food Babe" author joined us on "TMZ Live" Thursday and we asked her about the nation's next health secretary and his plans for the country.

Vani says RFK Jr. isn't coming for anyone's McDonald's -- like the fries from his infamous picture onboard President Trump's plane -- but he does want to make the Golden Arches better for our bodies ... by cutting out ingredients that are making us sick.

She's been crusading to get artificial flavors and dyes out of our foods for decades ... so she knows what she's talking about here, and is glad to see RFK Jr. taking the reins.

Vaccines are another big issue on RFK Jr.'s agenda ... and Vani says his goal here is to give parents more options for how best to protect their kids.

RFK Jr.'s vaccine stance is causing controversy, but Vani says that's just because he wants to hold Big Pharma accountable and make them liable if there are any issues with their vaccines.