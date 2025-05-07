RFK Jr. 'Fear Mongering' With Claim MMR Vaccine Contains 'Aborted Fetus Debris'

Play video content TMZ.com

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might need to brush up on his medical books ... because his recent comment that the MMR vaccine contains "a lot of aborted fetus debris and DNA particles" is wildly inaccurate, according to family medicine physician Dr. Mike Varshavski, affectionaly known by his more than 4 million Instagram and 13 million YouTube followers as Dr. Mike.

TMZ caught up with Dr. Mike following the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services leader's head-turning NewsNation interview last week ... during which he claimed the combined Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine contains "fetal debris" from abortions.

While Dr. Mike notes there were fetal cells used to create the original vaccine several decades ago ... he says RFK Jr.'s comment was misleading, even accusing him of "fear mongering" and being all-around "reckless."

Here's the situation -- Dr. Mike tells us cells from two ethically performed abortions more than 50 years ago were necessary to grow a weakened virus for a portion of the MMR vaccine. He says the final vaccine is so far removed from the original cells that there may be a billionth or trillionth of a gram of DNA left over, which has no risk to humans.

Furthermore, he addresses a major misconception -- that babies are actively being harmed for vaccine production -- stressing that it's completely untrue. The cells collected from the original two fetuses are still being replicated as planned -- meaning there is no actual fetal tissue in the vaccine.

While Dr. Mike was schooling us about the reality behind RFK Jr.'s comments, he also had a lesson to share with the environmental lawyer-turned-health secretary: Accept responsibility for your mistakes and be comfortable backtracking.

Dr. Mike says he encourages health professionals to constantly change their opinions as new research is rolled out, but the problem he's seeing in the current administration is misleading information "perpetually" being shared with no solid backing.

And for parents still wary about whether the MMR vaccine is safe for their kids, Dr. Mike encourages them to turn to their family doctors -- and well-supported data -- for the answers.

Additionally ... he warns against trusting sources who got their degree from the University of Google.