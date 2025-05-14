RFK Jr. Advises Americans Not to Take Medical Advice From Him

Play video content

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might be battling imposter syndrome, or just proving he's way out of his depth ... 'cause he flat-out told folks not to take medical advice from him -- not that anyone was lining up for it in the first place.

At a congressional budget hearing Wednesday, RFK Jr. -- AKA the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services -- actually said, "I don't think people should be taking medical advice from me" when pressed about measles vaccinations.

RFK’s wild guidance to the American public came after Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin) opened the can of worms -- all in response to RFK’s recent bizarre claim the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine contains "fetal debris" from abortions.

Pocan pointed out RFK had previously vaccinated his kids -- even setting it up by saying "this isn't a gotcha, I promise" -- but when asked if he’d do the same today against measles, that’s when things got shaky, with Kennedy hedging, then claiming his opinions were suddenly irrelevant ... "I don't think people should be taking medical advice from me." Again, he's the nation's top public health official.

Even when Mark reminded him that, y'know, giving guidance on public health kinda is his job, RFK Jr. doubled down -- saying he didn’t want to come off like he was giving advice on the topic, stressing he wants Americans to make their own decisions. And he repeats the dodge when asked about chicken pox ... and polio.

Play video content TMZ Studios

TBH, it's probably for the best -- because dude’s been spouting some wild stuff lately, like calling fluoride brain poison for kids and making some seriously offensive comments about autism.