Indiana Woman Arrested in D.C. for Threatening to Kill President Trump

An Indiana woman has been arrested in Washington, D.C. for making death threats against President Donald Trump on social media -- including a claim she would disembowel him.

Nathalie Rose Jones, 50, was taken into custody on Saturday after protesting outside the White House and was charged with 2 felonies, the Justice Department announced.

The U.S. Secret Service first began monitoring her social media posts when she started sharing threatening comments about 47 on Instagram between August 2 and August 9. She overlapped her Instagram threats with concerning Facebook posts on August 6 and continued sharing such messages through August 15.

In one stunning post, Jones wrote ... "I am willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea with Liz Cheney and all The Affirmation present."

The DOJ reports Jones even willingly sat down with the Secret Service on August 14 ... and she continued to spew hatred towards Trump, calling him a "terrorist" and a "nazi". She also doubled down on her "mission" to assassinate him if given the opportunity.

She reportedly said she'd like to "avenge all the lives lost during the Covid-19 pandemic," which she blamed on Trump’s administration.

Jones' anti-Trump posts continued after the interview, and she made it well-known she'd be present in America's capital on Saturday to protest the president's power.

She sat down with the feds once more after the protest, during which the DOJ says she confirmed she had made threats toward Trump the previous day but denied wanting to harm him.

However, she admitted to making threatening posts on Facebook and was subsequently arrested.

Jones is charged with threatening to take the life of, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States, and transmitting in interstate commerce communications containing threats to kidnap any person or any threat to injure the person of another.