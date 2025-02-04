White House Fence Scaled by Intruder, Secret Service Quickly Intervenes

President Donald Trump almost had an uninvited guest plop down on the White House lawn ... but Secret Service shut the intrusion down within seconds.

Check it out ... tourists took a moment to take in POTUS' official residence, when a man dressed all in black made a beeline for the metal fence surrounding the popular landmark.

bro tried to climb the fence to get into the white house but was quickly surrounded by police 💀pic.twitter.com/MvWNUSlFGC — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 4, 2025 @FearedBuck

Onlookers could barely believe their eyes when the bold looky-loo began to scale the towering barrier ... with one witness repeatedly saying the word "bro" in disbelief.

While the prowler made it to the top of the fence, briefly kicking his legs over the side, he soon abandoned his mission and came back down on the same side ... and officers quickly swarmed him.

Security personnel from inside the fence began running directly toward the intruder as sirens sounded in the background ... with another tourist noting they could even see guard dogs in the distance approaching the fray.

In less than a minute, the trespasser was surrounded by several officers while he was detained on the ground. Other officers rushed to the scene in police vehicles to clear the area, directing foot traffic away from the unfolding situation.

A rep for the United States Secret Service tells TMZ ... the incident took place Monday around 4:20 PM, when officers from their Uniformed Division were dispatched to the outer fence on the South Lawn, and the individual was then taken into custody. A protective operations review by the agency will soon be underway.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the suspect is believed to have an unspecified mental issue, and he was taken for an evaluation. He'll be charged with unlawful entry.