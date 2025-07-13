Donald Trump Attends FIFA Club World Cup on 1-Year Anniversary of Assassination Attempt
Donald Trump watched two soccer teams fight, fight, fight for a championship ... one year after he jumped up and shouted those words to a crowd after he was shot.
The President of the United States was at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey Sunday on the one-year anniversary of the shooting in Butler, PA that nearly claimed his life ... waving to the crowd who were on-hand to watch the FIFA Club World Cup.
Check out the pics ... there's President Trump in a dark blue suit with a red tie, stoically watching the action between Chelsea FC -- a London-based club -- and Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
While Trump took in the action in NJ, many on X are highlighting the harrowing moment from July 13, 2024 ... when Thomas Matthew Crooks shot the then Republican candidate at an afternoon rally.
Remember ... Trump was speaking about immigration policy when several shots rang out -- and, one clipped him in his right ear.
Secret Service tackled him to the ground before dragging him offstage for his safety ... while he pumped his fist in a now iconic image from the event.
New video from the attempt was released last month, capturing the instant reaction after the shooting began.
The president discussed the anniversary of the shooting at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after watching Chelsea defeat PSG 3-0 ... admitting he doesn't like to think about the shooting -- and reiterating his believe that God saved his life.