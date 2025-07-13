JD Vance Has Lunch in 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Ride on Disney Trip

JD Vance needs a bottle of rum and a heading, stat ... 'cause he and his family enjoyed a meal inside the "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride at Disneyland Saturday.

The vice president hit the Blue Bayou Restaurant at The Happiest Place on Earth around 11:30 AM ... sitting with his wife, Usha, their children and what looks like Usha's parents.

Check out the pics ... like we said, it's the morning on the West Coast in the photos -- but, it looks like night because the restaurant is located inside the attraction, right next to where people get on and off the boat.

I just saw this video of JD Vance “running” and now I can’t stop laughing. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/u8NQM1wC1I — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 13, 2025 @JoJoFromJerz

Basically, lots of people could've seen the VP eating with his fam ... including one woman inside the restaurant and the eyewitness says she told Vance she loved him. He gave her a thumbs-up.

We're told Vance looked relaxed at the table ... and, his kids were all over him -- lots of hugging as 40 Secret Service agents dressed in casual clothes and bomb-sniffing dogs kept the Second Family safe.

While it's not clear what the family ate, we do know it's a bit of a pricier meal for the park ... with a prime rib going costing $55, a pistachio lemon basil pasta going for $30 and $12 chicken strips for the kiddos. Again, not saying Vance and co. got those specific items -- but, it probably wasn't cheap for the group.

Vice President JD Vance riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland this morning pic.twitter.com/In7ZWQBedB — Matt Desmond (@DisneyScoopGuy) July 12, 2025 @DisneyScoopGuy

JD made quite the impression in Anaheim yesterday ... with a social media user filming him walking with his family -- and, he even hopped on "Tiana's Bayou Adventure," a controversial ride among conservatives.

Protesters demonstrated near the park against the Trump administration's immigration policies ... and, Gavin Newsom even took a shot at JD -- writing on X that he hopes Vance enjoys his family time while ICE rips families apart.