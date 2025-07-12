JD Vance Goes to Disneyland with Family, Rides 'Tiana's Bayou Adventure'

JD Vance traded in the White House for the House of Mouse this weekend ... hanging with his kids at Disneyland and even hopping on a controversial ride.

The vice president and his wife, Usha, were spotted walking around Bayou Country at the theme park -- holding hands with what looked like two of their children.

Vice President JD Vance in Bayou Country at Disneyland pic.twitter.com/Jm6XyQ7L7Q — Matt Desmond (@DisneyScoopGuy) July 12, 2025 @DisneyScoopGuy

It's all smiles as their entourage moves up the walkway... with casual-looking escorts wearing mics -- a lot like the Secret Service -- keeping a wary eye out.

The same user who posted the clip to X said Vance also went with his fam on "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" ... the ride formerly known as "Splash Mountain."

Conservatives blasted the ride change ... which replaced the old ride's storyline based on the incredibly controversial "Song of the South" -- which idealized life in the Reconstruction South after the Civil War.

While Vance himself doesn't appear to have weighed in on the change himself, members of his party, like Congressman Byron Donalds, claimed the ride wasn't racist.

JD Vance is on Tom Sawyer Island. Now I can see why he chose to visit Disneyland over Walt Disney World pic.twitter.com/dEu2gY1Ror — Matt Desmond (@DisneyScoopGuy) July 12, 2025 @DisneyScoopGuy

The VP and co were also spotted hanging out on Tom Sawyer's Island ... with Vance appearing to be taking it all in.

Protesters outside the Grand Californian Hotel at the Disneyland Resort today where Vice President JD Vance is staying for the weekend.



🎥: @huntersowards pic.twitter.com/G2QQdwEVx1 — Matt Desmond (@DisneyScoopGuy) July 12, 2025 @DisneyScoopGuy

BTW ... Vance is staying at the Grand Californian Hotel -- a resort right next to the park -- and, a whole lotta people came out to protest his presence, bringing Mexican flags and signs decrying the administration's immigration policies.

We're told there's heightened security at the high-end Disney hotel for Vance's visit ... but everything remains open.