Pope Leo XIV Gifted Chicago Bears Jersey From Vice President JD Vance

JD Vance didn't arrive at the Vatican empty-handed ... the Vice President brought a custom Chicago Bears jersey for Pope Leo XIV, featuring the Holy Father's name!

Vance presented the new Pope with the special gift during their meeting in the Apostolic Palace on Monday ... hooking up Leo XIV, a Chicago native, with his hometown team's jersey.

"So, this, of course, is a Chicago Bears Jersey," the VP told the Pope.

"As you can probably imagine, the United States people are extremely excited about you."

And, it's not just any ol' jersey off the rack ... it's customized! The name plate reads "POPE LEO" ... and instead of a number, there's a Roman numeral, "XIV."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vance's wife, Usha, also met with the pope.



Vance also brought the pope a letter from President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, inviting Pope Leo XIV to visit the United States.

"I know you have many things to do, but wanted [to make] sure I gave you that letter," Vance laughed.

POTUS was thrilled when Leo XIV became pope on May 8, releasing a statement calling it an honor to witness the historic moment.

"Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope," Trump wrote on social media.

"It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country."

"I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"