Kris Jenkins Invites Pope XIV, Villanova Alum, To Catch A Hoops Game In Philly

The Catholic Church has a new Pope, and not only is Leo XIV the first American to occupy the position, he's also a Villanova alum ... and one former star hooper is hoping the Holy Father can find some time to return to campus for a basketball game!

TMZ Sports spoke with NCAA Tourney hero Kris Jenkins shortly after conclave ended ... and we asked him about the Pope's Nova roots.

"These East Lancaster bullies have been creeping out a lot these past couple days," Kris said. "They've been showing sightings in Boston, Massachusetts. Now we're making our way to the head of the Catholic Church."

"Those East Lancaster guys, they're making an impact on the world!"

Of course, Pope Leo's schedule has gotten a wee bit busier -- as he now has to worry about the interests of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide. Still, Kris tells us it would be awesome if he found time to get away from the Vatican and return to his alma mater.

"Villanova is home to everybody who goes there, who graduates, who puts in the hard work and dedication," he said. "It's always a place we can all call home."

While Jenkins doubts he'd be the one escorting the big guy around, he said ... "It would be an honor for sure, it be lit."

Pope aside, several other Villanova alum have also been putting in work. The Nova Knicks -- Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges -- have propelled New York to a 2-0 lead over the Boston Celtics ... who were heavy favorites to win before the series tipped off.

Kris, former teammates and friends with all the guys, loves what he sees!

"Hopefully these guys continue to win, continue to build," Jenkins said. "Two big-time wins on the road. Two major wins at the wrong Garden, now they're heading to the good Garden, and hopefully they can finish it off."