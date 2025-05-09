Pope Leo XIV Cheered On White Sox At 2005 World Series, Unearthed Photo Shows

Before it was Pope Leo, it was let's go White Sox for Robert Prevost ... as an unearthed photo shows the new pope cheered on the Pale Hose in person at a 2005 World Series game.

In the picture -- which was obtained by The Chicago Sun-Times shortly after Prevost was elected Pope Leo XIV on Thursday -- you can see the new pontiff chatting on a phone at U.S. Cellular Field as some of his close friends posed for a picture inches away.

According to Sports Illustrated, the image was from either Game 1 or Game 2 of the Series against the Houston Astros. The Sox won both -- the first by a score of 5-3, and the next 7-6. They went on to win the whole shebang, four games to none.

Prevost was born in Chicago -- and while there was initially some belief he might have been a Cubs fan, his brother, John, made it clear Thursday Leo's all White Sox.