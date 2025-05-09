Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Pope Leo XIV Played Wordle, Watched 'Conclave' Before Being Selected As First U.S. Pope

Pope Leo XIV Played Wordle and Watched 'Conclave' Before Historic Election

Published | Updated
the new pope leo conclave and wordle getty everett 1
Getty/Everett Collection

Robert Prevost is just like the rest of us -- he played Wordle with his brother and watched the movie "Conclave" before becoming the first American to be voted leader of the Catholic Church and taking the name Leo XIV.

Pope Leo's brother John Prevost spoke about the "surreal" moment with NBC Chicago, noting his brother playing the popular New York Times game as well as Words with Friends with him served as "something to keep his mind off of life in the real world."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

John made sure to keep things light-hearted with his brother before he entered the papal conclave, joking with him to remember his red socks and asking if he watched "Conclave" so he would "know how to behave." To his amusement, Pope Leo replied he had indeed studied up by watching the 2024 film.

Pope Leo Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Pope Leo Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty/Shutterstock

He added, "So it's that kind of stuff, because I wanted to take his mind off of it, laugh about something, because this is now an awesome responsibility."

pope
A NEW ERA BEGINS
TMZ.com

John said he and his brother were both bewildered when he was elected by his fellow cardinals, candidly noting ... "I didn't believe it, and Rob didn't believe it. I should say, Pope Leo didn't believe it at all, because there's not going to be an American pope was the attitude."

Diddy Inside the Trail-INLINE-PROMO-watch-free

They certainly learned the meaning of "never say never."

new-pope-v2-kal-05-08-2025
MEETING THE PEOPLE
Fox News

Pope Leo greeted the jam-packed St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City Thursday, repeating a message of peace for Earth, adding "God loves us, all of us. Evil will not prevail."

Popes From The Last Century
Launch Gallery
125 Years Of Popes Launch Gallery
Getty

Of course, Pope Leo's historic election to become Pontiff comes after the death of Pope Francis, following several health issues.

related articles