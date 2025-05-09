Pope Leo XIV Played Wordle, Watched 'Conclave' Before Being Selected As First U.S. Pope

Robert Prevost is just like the rest of us -- he played Wordle with his brother and watched the movie "Conclave" before becoming the first American to be voted leader of the Catholic Church and taking the name Leo XIV.

Pope Leo's brother John Prevost spoke about the "surreal" moment with NBC Chicago, noting his brother playing the popular New York Times game as well as Words with Friends with him served as "something to keep his mind off of life in the real world."

John made sure to keep things light-hearted with his brother before he entered the papal conclave, joking with him to remember his red socks and asking if he watched "Conclave" so he would "know how to behave." To his amusement, Pope Leo replied he had indeed studied up by watching the 2024 film.

He added, "So it's that kind of stuff, because I wanted to take his mind off of it, laugh about something, because this is now an awesome responsibility."

John said he and his brother were both bewildered when he was elected by his fellow cardinals, candidly noting ... "I didn't believe it, and Rob didn't believe it. I should say, Pope Leo didn't believe it at all, because there's not going to be an American pope was the attitude."

They certainly learned the meaning of "never say never."

Pope Leo greeted the jam-packed St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City Thursday, repeating a message of peace for Earth, adding "God loves us, all of us. Evil will not prevail."