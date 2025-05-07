Catholic Cardinals Watching 'Conclave' Movie Before Real Conclave to Pick Pope

Pope Francis' death means the church needs to hold a conclave ... and, 'cause it's been more than a decade since the last one, some are looking to an Oscar-winning movie for a refresher.

According to Politico, a few Cardinals in the church are sitting down and watching "Conclave" starring Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini and Stanley Tucci ... just to pick up a few pointers before the real thing kicks off.

The last conclave was held in 2013, when Pope Francis was chosen after two days and multiple ballots ... and, many clerics in the church now were appointed by Francis -- and took no part in that event.

Play video content C-SPAN

It's unclear if the movie is really helping anyone before the real thing ... but, we suppose it's better than nothing!

All 133 voting cardinals gather for a special mass before the start of the conclave Wednesday, praying for guidance as they choose the next head of the church.