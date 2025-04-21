Pope Francis Dead at 88

Pope Francis -- the 266th pope in the Catholic Church's history -- has died ... the Vatican confirms.

"At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church," Cardinal Kevin Ferrell said in a statement on Monday.

Reports began to surface at the end of February that the pontiff was preparing for death after he was hospitalized with double pneumonia earlier in the month. He was also being treated for bronchitis at the time.

Numerous dignitaries visited him in the hospital while he was recovering ... including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who said the pope was as "alert and reactive" as always

Francis had struggled with his health in recent years. Remember ... in March 2023, the pontiff was admitted to the Gemelli Hospital for a respiratory infection, and he wound up staying for several days to receive treatment. As a younger man, Francis had part of one lung removed after he came down with pleurisy, an inflammation of chest membranes usually caused by an infection.

At the time, the Vatican said Pope Francis had been complaining about breathing difficulties in the days leading up to his hospitalization, but he did not have COVID. Heart problems and pneumonia were reportedly ruled out from testing, once at the hospital.

In June of that year, Pope Francis was laid up in a hospital bed for nine days after having stomach surgery.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936 in Buenos Aires, Argentina ... Pope Francis assumed the role in 2013 and instituted a series of reforms, which include a new constitution.

During his tenure, he was known as a top theologian in the Catholic church ... distinguishing himself with more liberal views than his predecessor Pope Benedict. He made headlines for his support of gay rights and even legal protections for same-sex couples, despite there being some discrepancies when it came to marriage.

PF became the first pope to be a member of the Jesuits, the first from the Americas and the Southern Hemisphere. He was also the first pope from outside Europe since the 8th century.

He was 88.