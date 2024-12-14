Madonna Flamed After Posting A.I. Photos of a Handsy Pope Francis

Madonna is at it again ... finding herself in controversy after sharing A.I.-generated images of herself and a handsy Pope Francis.

The superstar posted the pair of A.I. snaps to her Instagram Story on Friday ... which made the Pope appear to be getting a little too fresh with the diva.

Along with the A.I. images, Madonna wrote on pic ... "Going into the weekend like..." and on another noted ... "Feels Good to Be Seen......"

Needless to say ... she was roasted by some on X ... who said she had once again gone too far with her disrespect of the Church ... while others clowned her for being with a man closer to her age.

It might be a new controversy ... but for Madonna, it is just another chapter in her book of pissing off the Catholic Church -- a clash that has been going on for more than three decades.

Of course, the famous clash all started when the Vatican condemned her song "Like a Prayer" in the late 1980s -- the music video included things like burning crosses and Madonna getting hot and heavy with a saint.

