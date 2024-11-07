Madonna Eats 'F*** Trump' Cake After Election

Madonna is eating her feelings after her candidate lost the presidential election ... as in, she's chowing down on a "F*** TRUMP" cake.

The "Like a Virgin" singer just reacted to Donald Trump's election victory with a post on social media, showing a sweet dessert with "F*** TRUMP" written on top of the icing.

Madonna says she "stuffed my face with this cake" on Wednesday night ... after Vice President Kamala Harris officially conceded the 2024 election to Trump.

Madge was among the celebrities pushing hard for Kamala to be elected ... even flying back from a trip to Paris to cast her vote for the Veep.

But, Trump won in an epic political comeback and Madonna is among those in Hollywood -- and beyond -- who are upset with the results.

Madonna says she just can't figure out how Trump was elected to a second term ... asking, "trying to get my head around why a convicted felon, rapist, Bigot was chosen to lead our country because he's good for the economy?"