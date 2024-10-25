Madonna Pays Poignant Visit to Brother Christopher's Gravesite With Daughter Lourdes

Madonna knows the "Power of Saying Goodbye" … visiting the gravesite of her late brother, Christopher Ciccone, after his death earlier this month.

Madonna documented her poignant visit to her late sibling’s grave – which is located in their home state of Michigan – by posting a number of intimate photos to her Instagram Stories Friday.

The Material Girl wasn’t alone on the trip to Christopher’s headstone, which she dubbed a “homecoming," as her daughter, Lourdes Leon, was by her side.

Madonna and Lourdes dressed in all-black ensembles while honoring Christopher’s memory … 3 weeks after his passing at the age of 63.

Madonna placed several red roses at the gravesite, as Levon Henry played Duke Ellington’s song, "Single Petal of a Rose" during their farewell.

The hitmaker also paid a visit to her mother’s grave – who the singer is notably named after – reflecting on several fond memories from her time in Michigan.

As TMZ previously reported, Christopher died peacefully surrounded by his husband, Ray, and other loved ones after a battle with cancer.

Mere days after his death, Madonna took to social media and shared a number of pics of herself and Christopher … with the pop star declaring she was remembering her sibling with "love and gratitude."

The loss came after another blow for the Ciccone family. Madonna’s stepmother, Joan Ciccone, died back in September after facing her own aggressive battle with cancer.