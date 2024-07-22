Madonna's Son David Banda Clarifies Food Scavenging Claims, 'Not Starving'

Madonna’s son, David Banda, is clearing the air on his food-hunting talk, this after raising concerns over posts about him scrounging for grub after moving outta his mom's pad.

David assured fans on his IG Story Monday that he wasn't going hungry -- even though he recently suggested just that. On the contrary, he says he's actually thriving since moving to the Bronx with his GF after turning 18 ... noting he's making cash teaching guitar lessons.

Banda -- Madonna’s child with ex Guy Ritchie -- added his mom has been supporting him amid the move ... and told everyone to chill and stop stressing about his life.

David chatted about his independence on IG last week, writing ... "It's lovely to experience it being nine o'clock at night, me being hungry and realizing that I don't have enough money to get food, but we don't have enough food in the house and scavenging. It's fun."

David was poking fun at the contrast between his opulent past and his new, slightly less glamorous reality -- but some clearly took his comments literally ... and were up in arms over the notion Madge had left him hanging.

Clearly, that's not the case -- and while Dave's cleared up the starving artist label ... some are now kinda crapping on him since he seems to have a safety net in his Mama Bear.