Madonna Says 'Life Is Beautiful' One Year Post-Hospitalization

Madonna is counting her blessings, just one year after being discharged from the hospital after nearly losing her life.

Madge took to Instagram to reflect on her past year, saying "A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life threatening illness, I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler."

She continued, "I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you God. Life is beautiful! ♥️🧨🔥"

The reigning Queen of Pop donned a ruby red jumpsuit in the pics -- some of which feature PDA with a mystery man -- and donned a signature large cross necklace while celebrating the 4th of July.

As we previously reported ... in July 2023, Madonna was released from ICU after being hospitalized when she was found unconscious in her NYC home.

The singer's sudden illness forced her to postpone the North American leg of her "Celebration" world tour.

The singer credited her six children for pulling her through, saying "when the chips were down my children really showed up for me.

She went on to say she "saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."