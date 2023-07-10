Madonna Takes a Walk in NYC Following Medical Emergency

Madonna is up and about, taking a walk in NYC, although pretty clearly not ready to fire up her world tour.

The singer was substantially covered up -- wearing sunglasses and a big hat -- strolling on the Upper East Side where she lives.

She seems to be leaning on a lamppost as she waited at a red light. Nevertheless, she was taking a walk, and that's good news.

Podcaster Lauren Conlin posted the pic on her TikTok.

As we reported, Madonna was found unconscious late last month at her apartment and was rushed to the hospital. She spent several days in ICU, where doctors tried to contain a bacterial infection that had festered for a month.

We're told she was "really slow" in her movements and is taking it very easy.