Madonna Hospitalized With Serious Bacterial Infection, Postpones Tour

Madonna was forced into a serious battle for her health after suffering a bacterial infection which sent her to the ICU and has forced her to put her upcoming tour on hold.

Guy Oseary, Madonna's manager shared an update on the singer Wednesday, announcing the hospital stay, but also stated, "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected." A source close to the singer tells us she's out of the ICU.

Shortly after Guy's message, Page Six reported Madonna was found unresponsive over the weekend, rushed to the hospital and intubated. We have not yet confirmed that info.

Remember ... Madonna announced a world tour back in January, and it was supposed to kick off July 15 in Vancouver ... but her manager says the "Celebration" tour is now on pause.

Madonna's management also says the tour will have a new start date and shows will be rescheduled, but they are still ironing out those details.

