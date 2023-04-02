Madonna’s Late Brother Anthony Ciccone's Cause of Death was Cancer

Madonna's oldest brother, Anthony Ciccone, died from several health issues ... including cancer.

According to the death certificate, obtained by TMZ, Anthony died from a combination of respiratory failure and throat cancer.

The specific type is oropharyngeal cancer, which is often caused by smoking ... and the document says tobacco use contributed to Anthony's death.

TMZ broke the story ... Anthony was getting treatment at a Michigan nursing facility when he died in February at age 66, with Madonna footing the bill. Anthony had his feeding/breathing tubes removed two days before he passed, even though he knew doing so would have dire consequences.

Madonna actually shows up on the death certificate ... that was the first name of their mother. The doc also says Anthony has since been cremated.

Remember ... Anthony reportedly suffered from alcoholism, which led to homelessness, and his relationship with his famous younger sister was challenging.