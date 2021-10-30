Madonna Dragged for Recreating Marilyn Monroe Death Scene for V Magazine

Madonna is getting slammed for recreating the Marilyn Monroe death scene ... which is interesting because she's been doing stuff like this for decades.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Madonna was true to form with her pose of Marilyn laying lifeless in the bed of her Bel Air home way back in 1962. The pose is for a V Magazine cover.

Among the criticism ... "For some morbid and eerie reason, Madonna decides to re-create Marilyn Monroe's death bed. Yuck. Gross and inappropriate."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In case you didn't know, Monroe died of a drug overdose ... at least that's what the L.A. County Coroner said. There are all sorts of theories about her death, including one that she was murdered to keep her affair with former President John F. Kennedy under wraps. There were also stories that she had a fling with JFK's brother, Robert F. Kennedy, as well.