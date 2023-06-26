Madonna Sells Hidden Hills Mansion For $23M

Madonna has unloaded her beautiful Hidden Hills mansion ... and the Queen of Pop is making a fortune on the sale, TMZ has learned.

Madonna recently sold her ray of light for a whopping $23M. Her estate initially hit the market with a $26M price tag before reducing it to $23.5M. The buyer got her to shave off half a mil, so here we are.

Madonna is still making a sold profit ... TMZ broke the story, she picked up the place from The Weeknd back in 2021 for $19.3 mil.

The stunning estate sits on 3 acres and comes in at over 12.5K square feet ... with 9 beds and 11 baths. It has some great perks, like a glass wine cellar, theater, music lounge (obviously), a study, and a really neat no-edge, saltwater pool out back.

Madonna's mansion is now home to Kim Hyoung-nyon, a Korean crypto billionaire -- someone who made last year's Forbes list of Korea's 50 richest net worth individuals. Needless to say, the new home won't even make a dent in his wallet.

Trevor Wright of The Beverly Hills Estates held the listing.