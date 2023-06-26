Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Madonna Sells Hidden Hills Mansion For $23M

Madonna Sells Swanky Hidden Hills Pad North of $20M!!!

6/26/2023 12:57 PM PT
Madonna Sells Hidden Hills Mansion For $23M
Launch Gallery
$old! Launch Gallery
Getty/TMZ Composite

Madonna has unloaded her beautiful Hidden Hills mansion ... and the Queen of Pop is making a fortune on the sale, TMZ has learned.

Madonna recently sold her ray of light for a whopping $23M. Her estate initially hit the market with a $26M price tag before reducing it to $23.5M. The buyer got her to shave off half a mil, so here we are.

madonna mansion

Madonna is still making a sold profit ... TMZ broke the story, she picked up the place from The Weeknd back in 2021 for $19.3 mil.

The stunning estate sits on 3 acres and comes in at over 12.5K square feet ... with 9 beds and 11 baths. It has some great perks, like a glass wine cellar, theater, music lounge (obviously), a study, and a really neat no-edge, saltwater pool out back.

Madonna's mansion is now home to Kim Hyoung-nyon, a Korean crypto billionaire -- someone who made last year's Forbes list of Korea's 50 richest net worth individuals. Needless to say, the new home won't even make a dent in his wallet.

madonna mansion

Trevor Wright of The Beverly Hills Estates held the listing.

We reached out to The Beverly Hills Estates, but they had no comment.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later